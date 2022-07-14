SEC is to assess Elon Musk’s tweets amid Twitter bid fallout

ELON Musk's tweets are under the microscope with regulators again, this time over a missive in May that cast doubt on whether he'd go through with his $44bn (€43.9bn) takeover bid for Twitter.

The billionaire drew scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission over a May 17 tweet that said the "deal cannot move forward," according to correspondence posted publicly yesterday. In a June 2 letter, the agency asked why that statement wasn't a "material" change that should have been disclosed to investors in a formal amendment to his previous SEC filing. Mr Musk's lawyers responded that he didn't see the need.

"Mr Musk does not believe, however, that the May 17, 2022 social media posts regarding spam and fake accounts on Twitter Inc.'s platform triggered any required amendment," wrote Mike Ringler, an attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, in a June 7 letter.

"Despite Mr Musk's desire to obtain information to evaluate the potential spam and fake accounts, there was no material change to Mr Musk's plans and proposals regarding the proposed transaction at such time."

Mr Musk backed away from the Twitter purchase last week, spurring a lawsuit from the company to make him complete the deal. In the days leading up to the tweet in question from the SEC, the world's richest person also said on the social media platform that the deal was "temporarily on hold”.

The exchange is a sign that the SEC has continued asking questions about Musk's online statements that touch on his business dealings with public companies. The agency began probing Mr Musk's regulatory filings about Twitter in early April after he filed the wrong form and missed a deadline to disclose his majority stake in the social media company.

It's not Mr Musk's first run-in with Wall Street's main watchdog. He dubbed the regulator the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission" just after settling securities fraud charges in 2018 related to tweets about taking private his electric car company, Tesla.