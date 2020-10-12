Sean Doyle profile: New British Airways CEO seen as a safe pair of hands

The son of a policeman, Sean Doyle grew up in Youghal, Co Cork. Having just been named CEO of British Airways, the 49-year-old has a huge challenge ahead to deal with the fallout from the Covid crisis and rebuild the carrier once the pandemic passes.

Chief executive of Aer Lingus since January of last year, Mr Doyle is now returning to his old stomping ground. He was network, fleet and alliances director at British Airways before he was named CEO of the Irish carrier in 2018, succeeding Stephen Kavanagh.

With the elevation to the top job at British Airways, Mr Doyle has evidently proven himself to be a safe pair of hands.

He has taken over immediately from Alex Cruz, as British Airways navigates the multiple impacts from the Covid crisis. The carrier is in the throes of a huge cost-cutting plan that will see 13,000 jobs axed and which has significantly soured relations with unions.

Mr Doyle’s appointment comes just weeks after the changing of the guard at IAG, which owns British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia, Vueling and Level.

IAG CEO Willie Walsh retired from the job last month and was succeeded by Iberia CEO Luis Gallego.

A graduate of UCC, Mr Doyle joined British Airways in 1998. His family is heavily involved in the GAA in Youghal.

Online Editors