Schrems takes on Apple’s tracking

A Group led by privacy activist Max Schrems filed complaints yesterday with German and Spanish authorities over Apple's online tracking tool, saying it breached European law by allowing iPhones to store users' data without their consent.

It is the first such major action against the U.S. technology group related to European Union privacy rules.

Noyb, the digital rights group run by Schrems, has successively fought two landmark privacy cases against Facebook.

Apple said it was not immediately in a position to comment.

The company has previously said it provided users with a superior level of privacy protection.

The Californian tech giant had said it would further tighten its rules with the launch of its iOS 14 operating system this autumn but in September said it would delay the plan until early next year.

Noyb's complaints were brought against Apple's use of a tracking code that is automatically generated on every iPhone when set up, the so-called Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA).

Read More

The code, stored on the device, allows Apple and third parties to track a user's online behaviour and consumption preferences - vital for the likes of Facebook to be able to send targeted ads that will interest the user.

"Apple places codes that are comparable to a cookie in its phones without any consent by the user. This is a clear breach of European Union privacy laws," said Noyb lawyer Stefano Rossetti. Rossetti referred to the EU's e-Privacy Directive, which requires a user's consent before installation and using such information.

Apple's planned new rules would not change this as they would restrict third-party access but not for Apple, which accounts for one in four smartphones sold in Europe.

The claims were made on behalf of an individual German and Spanish consumer to the Spanish data authority and its counterpart in Berlin.

Read More

Reuters