Scarlett Johansson’s court battle with Disney reveals that new movie took $125m online

Walt Disney said it has taken in $125m (€105m) in online revenue from Black Widow and said the picture, which prompted a lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson, has outperformed other Marvel films.

New numbers were revealed in court filings last Friday in which Disney asked for Ms Johansson’s suit to be sent to arbitration in New York rather than conducted in a civil trial in Los Angeles, as the actress is seeking.

Ms Johansson sued Disney last month saying she had been cheated out of money due because the company released the film simultaneously in cinemas and online. She said her compensation was heavily dependent on bonuses based on ticket sales and that the online release ate into that revenue.

Disney countered, saying the actress had already been paid $20m for her work in the film. In one of the filings, the company said it offered to include online revenue in the calculations for her bonuses, although it is not obligated to do so.

“Why is Disney so afraid of litigating this case in public?” Ms Johansson’s attorney John Berlinski said in an statement on Saturday.

“Because it knows that Marvel’s promises to give Black Widow a typical theatrical release ‘like its other films’ had everything to do with guaranteeing that Disney wouldn’t cannibalise box office receipts in order to boost Disney+ subscriptions.

"Yet that is exactly what happened – and we look forward to presenting the overwhelming evidence that proves it.”

The case has been closely watched in Hollywood as movie studios are increasingly releasing films online earlier, and such films are often likely to appear on streaming services owned by the same parent companies as the studios.

That puts them potentially at odds with actors and other talent that sometimes get paid based on the revenue generated from the films.

Black Widow, which featured Ms Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff, a Russian assassin turned superhero, was released on July 9.

It has generated $367m in cinemas worldwide. Disney offered fans the ability to watch the film at home through its Disney+ streaming service for an additional $30 fee.

Digital revenue opening weekend was $67m worldwide, with $55m of that coming from domestic customers.