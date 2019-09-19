Saudis say oil supply is flowing as normal

Saudi Arabia has reassured anxious customers crude exports will keep flowing as normal and its industry can recover quickly from the worst attack in its history.

Crude prices fell after Tuesday's statement from the kingdom, which pumped almost 10pc of the world's oil before the crucial Abqaiq facility was struck by missiles or drones last weekend.

Yet it also became clear Saudi Arabia's industry will remain weakened for months as it depletes oil reserves to meet supply commitments and operates without its usual buffer of spare production capacity.

"Considering limited spare capacity outside Saudi Arabia and risks of renewed attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure, a risk premium is likely to stay on oil prices in the foreseeable future," UBS Group analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Even as Aramco fixes the damage at Abqaiq, the possibility of further escalation of military conflict hangs over the oil market.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to Saudi Arabia this week for talks and the Saudi defence ministry was last night due to show evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks.

Abqaiq is now processing about two million barrels a day of crude, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said. The facility should return to pre-attack levels of about 4.9 million barrels by the end of September, he said.

"During the two past days, we managed to contain the damage by recovering more than half of the production that we had lost during that terrorist attack," energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a briefing in Jeddah.

"The company will be able to meet all its commitments to customers this month by drawing on its crude oil reserves."

That was a relief for a market that has been racked by uncertainty - seeing a record price surge in Brent crude on Monday - but progress has been slower than was initially expected.

Soon after the weekend attack, officials indicated that the majority of output would be restored within days, with weeks required to get back to full capacity.

But the outlook became more pessimistic in subsequent days as photographs were released showing the scale of the damage at the crucial facility.

