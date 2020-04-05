Saudi Arabia, Russia and other large oil producers are negotiating for a deal to stem the historic price rout, even as leaders trade barbs in public.

"President [Vladimir] Putin and the Russian side in general are keen to engage in constructive negotiations, which is the only way to stabilise the international energy market," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a pre-recorded interview aired on state TV yesterday.

The talks still face significant obstacles: a meeting of producers from Opec+ and beyond - delayed from today - is only tentatively scheduled for Thursday as negotiators race against the clock.

The aim, first revealed by US President Donald Trump, is to cut oil production by about 10pc - the biggest ever co-ordinated output reduction.

Saudi Arabia and Russia both want the US, which has become the world's largest producer thanks to the shale revolution, to join the round of output cuts.

But Mr Trump had only hostile words for Opec on Saturday, and threatened tariffs on foreign oil.

Russia and Saudi Arabia have also disagreed so far about how they would calculate the cuts, according to a person familiar with the talks. The two countries sparred publicly over the weekend.

Oil has fallen 50pc this year, as the economic effects of the pandemic have knocked out about a third of global demand. The price crash is so dramatic that it's threatening the budgets and political stability of oil-dependent nations, the viability of US shale producers and jobs in an industry already in turmoil.

