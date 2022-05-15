Saudi Aramco's profit soars as oil prices and output jump

Saudi Aramco increased January’s prices for all crude grades that will be shipped to Asia and to the US, according to a statement from the state producer. Photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov

Saudi Aramco posted its highest profit since its record stock-market listing, after oil prices surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Aramco, which last week surpassed Apple to become the world's most valuable company, followed Big Oil rivals such as Shell and BP in reporting bumper earnings for the first quarter.

Like them, the Saudi Arabian firm's results were boosted by crude's jump to $110 a barrel after Moscow's attack in late February.

State-controlled Aramco made net income of $39.5bn, up 82pc from a year earlier, when global energy demand was still severely suppressed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's free cash flow rose almost to $31bn, though it opted to keep its quarterly dividend unchanged at $18.8bn. That enabled Aramco to reduce its leverage.

Gearing, a measure of debt to equity, fell from 14pc in December to 8pc at the end of March. The gauge spiked above 20pc during the pandemic as profit slumped, forcing Aramco to borrow more.

Aramco has benefited this year not just from oil climbing about 45pc, but also from Saudi Arabia gradually increasing production along with other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The kingdom's crude output averaged 10.2 million barrels a day between January and March, up 20pc year-on-year.

Production is meant to keep growing until at least September, when the current agreement between OPEC and its partners -- a 23-nation group led by the Saudis and Russia -- expires.

Aramco's shares climbed 4.2pc to close at 42.35 riyals on Sunday.

The company raised almost $30bn with an initial public offering in Riyadh in late 2019, though it's still 98pc owned by the government. It is now valued at $2.46tn.

Profit beat analyst estimates of $38.5bn, according to a company-compiled median average of 12 forecasts.

Saudi Arabia is one of the few major petroleum producers trying to boost output capacity.

Many others are cutting back on exploration as they shift to renewable energy and try to curb their greenhouse gas emissions.

The Saudis have blamed the run up in prices on the fall in investment and said demand for oil and gas will stay strong for decades.

Aramco is spending billions of dollars to increase its maximum sustainable crude production to 13 million barrels a day from 12 million by 2027.

It's also aiming to raise natural gas output more than 50pc by 2030.

On Sunday, Aramco said it should finish gas projects at Hawiyah and Haradh in the east of the kingdom this year, enabling it to pump an extra 1.3 billion cubic feet a day.

The world's biggest energy producer said it would continue expanding downstream operations, which include refining, trading and chemicals subsidiary Sabic.

During the quarter, Aramco bought a stake in a Polish refinery and said it would supply more oil to the eastern European country. It also agreed to invest in a 300,000-barrel-per-day refining and petrochemicals complex in China.