Saudi Aramco shares open 10pc above IPO price

Saudi Aramco shares opened at 35.2 riyal (€8.47) on Wednesday, 10pc above their initial public offering (IPO) price of 32 riyals, in their first day of trading following a record initial public offering.

That gives the state-controlled oil giant a market value of about $1.88tn (€1.7tn), comfortably making it the world's most valuable listed company, but well below the $2tn (€1.8tn) price-tag long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) priced its IPO last week, raising $25.6bn and beating Chinese tech firm Alibaba's $25bn listing in 2014.

Saudi Arabia relied on mainly domestic and regional investors to buy a 1.5pc stake in Aramco after lukewarm interest from abroad.

