Saudi Aramco shares fall again, reversing IPO gains

Shares in oil giant Saudi Aramco extended their losses for a fourth session yesterday.

The falls reversed about half the gains that accumulated from the rally following the company's historic trading debut, which valued it at $2trn (€1.8trn).

The company's stock fell as much as 1.7pc yesterday before trimming the decline to close down 0.6pc.

When shares hit the intraday low, Aramco had pared more than half of its gains since it became the world's biggest initial public offering this month.

