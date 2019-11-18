Saudi Aramco set for a record stock market debut
Saudi Aramco is worth up to $1.7trn (€1.5trn) at the price range set by the oil giant yesterday, putting it in the running to become the world's biggest stock market flotation ever.
Aramco cannot sell its shares directly to investors in the US and other markets, as the initial public offering (IPO) will be restricted to Saudis and those foreign institutions permitted to invest in the kingdom's stock market.
The oil giant said it plans to sell 1.5pc of the company, or about three billion shares, at an indicative price range of 30 riyals to 32 riyals, valuing the IPO at as much as $25.6bn (€23.16bn) and giving Aramco a potential market value of up to $1.7tn. This could just beat Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's record $25bn New York stock market debut in 2014.
Aramco's IPO size could be bigger if there is enough demand for it to use a 15pc over-allotment option.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"We are planning to subscribe to the IPO in two funds that we manage," said Zachary Cefaratti, chief executive officer of Dubai-based Dalma Capital Management Ltd, adding that the preliminary valuation was "in line with our expectations".
Aramco kicked off its IPO on November 3 after a series of false starts.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who floated the idea four years ago, is seeking to raise billions to invest in non-oil industries, create employment and diversify the world's top crude exporter.
In its original prospectus, published on November 9, Aramco said the domestic IPO would be made to institutional investors outside the US according to Regulation S of the United States Securities Act of 1933, and inside the US under the Rule 144A of the US Securities Act.
But yesterday, in an addendum to the IPO prospectus, Aramco said that it had removed any reference to such regulations, which people familiar with the matter said suggested there would not be any international roadshows to market the shares.
"I expect this is a reflection of poor international demand," said Rory Fyfe, managing director at MENA Advisors.
Reuters
Irish Independent