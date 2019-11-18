Saudi Aramco set for a record stock market debut

Saudi Aramco is worth up to $1.7trn (€1.5trn) at the price range set by the oil giant yesterday, putting it in the running to become the world's biggest stock market flotation ever.

Saudi Aramco is worth up to $1.7trn (€1.5trn) at the price range set by the oil giant yesterday, putting it in the running to become the world's biggest stock market flotation ever.

Aramco cannot sell its shares directly to investors in the US and other markets, as the initial public offering (IPO) will be restricted to Saudis and those foreign institutions permitted to invest in the kingdom's stock market.

The oil giant said it plans to sell 1.5pc of the company, or about three billion shares, at an indicative price range of 30 riyals to 32 riyals, valuing the IPO at as much as $25.6bn (€23.16bn) and giving Aramco a potential market value of up to $1.7tn. This could just beat Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's record $25bn New York stock market debut in 2014.

Aramco's IPO size could be bigger if there is enough demand for it to use a 15pc over-allotment option.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In