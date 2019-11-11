Saudi Aramco IPO plan is vulnerable to the Russians
Saudi Arabia has finally stepped on stage to launch the initial public offering of its oil monopoly Saudi Aramco. By a quirk of the calendar, the price of the shares will be set on the same day Opec meets to decide the next step in its strategy of propping up the price of crude.
It is hard to see this coincidence as anything other than unhappy for Riyadh. To get the best price for its Aramco shares, it needs to stop the oil price from weakening.
Yet this leaves it at the mercy of members of the Opec+ group of nations which haven't been doing their fair share of cutting crude production to shore up the price, namely Russia and Iraq, who have preferred to let the Saudis shoulder the burden along with their allies Kuwait and United Arab Emirates.
The kingdom and its bankers are in a difficult spot as they try to convince potential Aramco investors the company will not bear an undue share of the burden of the output cuts.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
That would be a tough sell at the best of times. It is even harder in the run-up to the Opec meeting, which may need to prolong the current production cuts beyond March 2020, and even deepen them.
While it is crucial for Aramco to put a floor under the crude price, it is also important the company isn't having to slash output.
Moscow and Baghdad will be perfectly aware of the pressure on the kingdom to prop up the price because of the looming IPO. If they refuse do their bit, they know Riyadh will just have to do more.
Opec secretary- general Mohammad Barkindo is doing his best to help the Saudis, painting as positive a picture as he can. He says next year is "looking brighter" for producers in terms of supportive news for the crude price, with "upside potential that may actually surprise the market".
China and the US are inching toward a partial settlement of their trade dispute, offering hope of a boost to demand, though it is hard to rely on the whims of President Donald Trump. At the same time, the second US shale boom is coming to an end, removing some excess supply from the market. However, there will still be output growth next year from other non-Opec+ states such as Norway, Brazil and Guyana.
Saudi Arabia is pressing the output cut laggards to shoulder more of the burden, but the looming IPO ties its hands. Russia's oil industry is already baulking at more output cuts.
And pressure on the Saudis will not end on December 5, the day of the IPO price-setting and Opec meeting. Once those shares are priced, the kingdom can't afford to let them fall. This is only the first tranche of stock likely to be sold. A poor performance now could fatally undermine interest in any future offering.
In its struggle to drive Opec production policy, Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil revenues already ties one hand behind its back. Now it is going to be constrained too by the needs of investors in Aramco. Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is clearly in a hurry. This is one instance where a pregnant pause may have strengthened his punchline.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent