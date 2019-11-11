Saudi Aramco IPO plan is vulnerable to the Russians

Saudi Arabia has finally stepped on stage to launch the initial public offering of its oil monopoly Saudi Aramco. By a quirk of the calendar, the price of the shares will be set on the same day Opec meets to decide the next step in its strategy of propping up the price of crude.

Saudi Arabia has finally stepped on stage to launch the initial public offering of its oil monopoly Saudi Aramco. By a quirk of the calendar, the price of the shares will be set on the same day Opec meets to decide the next step in its strategy of propping up the price of crude.

It is hard to see this coincidence as anything other than unhappy for Riyadh. To get the best price for its Aramco shares, it needs to stop the oil price from weakening.

Yet this leaves it at the mercy of members of the Opec+ group of nations which haven't been doing their fair share of cutting crude production to shore up the price, namely Russia and Iraq, who have preferred to let the Saudis shoulder the burden along with their allies Kuwait and United Arab Emirates.

The kingdom and its bankers are in a difficult spot as they try to convince potential Aramco investors the company will not bear an undue share of the burden of the output cuts.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In