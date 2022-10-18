Saudi and Abu Dhabi sovereign funds explore investments in ailing Credit Suisse businesses

Francesca McDonagh has just joined Credit Suisse from Bank of Ireland. Photograph: Fergal Phillips

Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia are weighing whether to put money into Credit Suisse Group’s investment bank and other businesses to take advantage of depressed values, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The oil-rich emirate and its Gulf neighbour are separately exploring potential investments through sovereign wealth funds such as Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the people said, asking not to be identified as talks are private.

A deal could come through other vehicles in which each country owns significant stakes, the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and it isn’t clear if they’d lead to any firm offers. Potential investors in the Swiss lender are wary about the risk of future losses or legal issues associated with the units, the people said.

Credit Suisse is less than two weeks away from revealing details of its latest restructuring, including the potential separation of the advisory and leveraged finance business. A potential investment in that entity has been discussed at the highest levels of government in Abu Dhabi, one person said.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the bank is seeking to bring in an outside investor to inject money into a spinoff of its advisory and investment banking businesses.

Credit Suisse has long counted wealthy Middle Eastern investors as top shareholders, including the Qatar Investment Authority and Saudi Arabia’s Olayan Group.

They’ve often invested in times of need, including the QIA’s participation in Credit Suisse’s approximate $2bn (€2bn) convertible notes issuance in April 2021. That helped shore up the bank’s balance sheet after multi-billion dollar losses related to the collapse of prime brokerage client Archegos Capital Management.

Former Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh recently joined the embattled Swiss bank.