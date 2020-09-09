| 14.8°C Dublin

Satisfaction: Rolling Stones fans will lap up new store merch

Start me up: Store assistants prepare for the opening today of the new Rolling Stones store

REUTERS

The Rolling Stones will today open their first dedicated store in London's Carnaby Street, despite the coronavirus pandemic having drastically reduced footfall and the number of tourists visiting the city.

RS No. 9 Carnaby will sell clothes, merchandise and music and feature a video wall with a film of the band, a soundwave installation to represent part of the 1960s track 'Paint It Black' and a super-sized version of the band's lips and tongue logo.

"Why would you open a shop during a pandemic? Well, you know, it's eternal optimism," said singer Mick Jagger.