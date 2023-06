Eurozone interest rates rose to a 22-year high of 3.5pc on Thursday as the ECB hiked for the eighth consecutive time

Beyoncé performed in Stockholm last month. Danske Bank's chief economist believes the event may have led to a spike in hotel, restaurant and other tourism services in the month. Photo: PA

Although Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour doesn’t land in Frankfurt until next week, central bankers in the city might already be nervous about the effect the superstar’s stopover will have on Germany’s inflation rate.