SAP says cloud sales drove first-quarter revenue growth

SAP SE, Europe's biggest software company, forecast operating profit for the year that was ahead of analysts' estimates after it announced job cuts and plans to refocus the company on its faster-growing cloud business.

Operating profit will be €8.6bn billion to €8.9bn for the year, the Walldorf, Germany-based technology company said in a statement on Friday. That's ahead of analysts' €8.49bn estimate, according to the average in a Bloomberg survey.

