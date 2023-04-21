SAP says cloud sales drove first-quarter revenue growth

SAP SE, Europe's biggest software company, forecast operating profit for the year that was ahead of analysts' estimates after it announced job cuts and plans to refocus the company on its faster-growing cloud business.

Operating profit will be €8.6bn billion to €8.9bn for the year, the Walldorf, Germany-based technology company said in a statement on Friday. That's ahead of analysts' €8.49bn estimate, according to the average in a Bloomberg survey.

Revenue rose to €7.44bn in the first quarter. That compared to the average €7.36bn estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Sales at SAP's cloud business, its largest, rose to €3.18bn in the period, compared to analysts' €3.22bn average estimate. Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein is refocusing the 50-year-old enterprise software company around the technology, selling assets and cutting jobs that aren't related to the faster-growing business.

"Our cloud momentum continues at a fast pace which is contributing to our strong revenue," Klein said in the statement.

In January, SAP said it would cut about 3,000 jobs this year and announced plans to sell its remaining stake in Qualtrics International Inc. SAP said at the time that the restructuring will cost the company €250m to €300m, with most of that recognized in the first quarter.

SAP said Friday that its stake in Qualtrics will be acquired for approximately $7.7bn.

A group of investors including Silver Lake and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board agreed to buy Qualtrics last month in a deal that values the entire business at $12.5bn. While the sale isn't yet completed, SAP has stopped including the business's contributions in its results.

SAP shares fell 0.4pc to close at €115.60 in Frankfurt trading on Thursday. The stock had gained 20pc this year.