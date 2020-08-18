| 17.8°C Dublin

Sanofi acquires US biopharma firm Principia in $3.4bn deal

 

French pharma company Sanofi has agreed to acquire US biotech company Principia Biopharma for about $3.4bn (€2.86bn)

French pharma company Sanofi has agreed to acquire US biotech company Principia Biopharma for about $3.4bn (€2.86bn) as the French drugmaker pivots toward innovative therapies to spur growth under new CEO Paul Hudson.

The all-cash deal will see Sanofi taking full control of the company, which focuses on treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS) and a range of autoimmune disorders, according to a statement yesterday.

Sanofi will pay $100 per share, according to the statement, representing a 10pc premium over the Friday closing price of Principia's shares, which have jumped nearly 66pc this year. The aggregate equity value of the deal is approximately $3.7bn, including Principia's cash, according to Sanofi.