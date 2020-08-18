Sanofi acquires US biopharma firm Principia in $3.4bn deal

French pharma company Sanofi has agreed to acquire US biotech company Principia Biopharma for about $3.4bn (€2.86bn) (Clara Molden/PA)

French pharma company Sanofi has agreed to acquire US biotech company Principia Biopharma for about $3.4bn (€2.86bn) as the French drugmaker pivots toward innovative therapies to spur growth under new CEO Paul Hudson.

The all-cash deal will see Sanofi taking full control of the company, which focuses on treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS) and a range of autoimmune disorders, according to a statement yesterday.

Sanofi will pay $100 per share, according to the statement, representing a 10pc premium over the Friday closing price of Principia's shares, which have jumped nearly 66pc this year. The aggregate equity value of the deal is approximately $3.7bn, including Principia's cash, according to Sanofi.

Sanofi shares rose as much as 0.7pc early yesterday in Paris, while Principia climbed as much as 11pc in US pre- market trading. The deal is the second-largest pharmaceutical acquisition this year after Gilead Sciences agreed to pay $4.9bn to buy cancer therapy maker Forty Seven in March, and will give Sanofi a pipeline of drugs known as BTK inhibitors that Principia is developing to treat autoimmune disorders. Mr Hudson is trying to rejuvenate the Paris-based firm by focusing on fast-growing areas where new medicines command high prices. The move follows the pharma giant's pact in December to buy Synthorx for $2.5bn, and analysts say the company has the firepower for more transactions. Mr Hudson late last year announced a new strategy for Sanofi, saying it would end its hunt for new diabetes and heart disease drugs, helping save more than $2bn, and focus on areas that are ripe for innovation such as cancer. The deal shows how drug companies like Sanofi need to keep hunting for new drivers of growth even as they race to find vaccines and therapies to try to defeat Covid-19. With the new deal, Sanofi will secure drugs such as the BTK inhibitor SAR442168 for MS and other central nervous system diseases. It was found to have benefited MS patients in Phase two trials in February, prompting Mr Hudson to say the treatment could grab half of the $20bn therapies market for the incurable disease. "Through this acquisition, we will be able to expand and accelerate development of BTK inhibitors across multiple indications," John Reed, Sanofi's research head, said in the statement. Other companies are aiming similar therapies - like AstraZeneca's Calquence and AbbVie's Imbruvica - against cancer. The US company is a "good fit" for Sanofi, analysts at Guggenheim said last month after it was said to be among those the French drugmaker was studying. It has the capacity for potentially several multi- billion dollar transactions, according to Jefferies. Sanofi's manufacturing campus in Waterford employs more than 740 people.