San Francisco tech wages dip as Covid prompts best paid to relocate

Salaries for tech workers in San Francisco and New York have declined for the first time in five years, a result of the pandemic-induced push for remote work that is driving talent to cheaper US cities.

San Francisco still offers the highest average pay for tech workers in the country, but the rate has slipped 0.3pc from last year to an annual salary of $165,000 (€142,000), according to a report from Hired, a marketplace for tech jobs.

In the US overall, industry salaries are down by 1.1pc, with the average compensation now at $152,000 (€130,000). Cities like New York, Atlanta and Dallas also registered decreases.

Meanwhile, salaries rose by 4.6pc to $158,000 (€136,000) in Seattle, home to Amazon, and by 5pc in Austin, Texas, which has attracted companies like Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google, and will soon welcome Tesla’s headquarters. In San Diego, a major remote-work destination, salaries jumped 9.1pc to $144,000 (€124,000), the largest increase in the country.

“We’re seeing movement,” said Hired chief executive officer Josh Brenner, “to some of these smaller markets driven by the actual lifestyle there.” “People are realising San Diego has a nice way of living, good weather and it’s by the beach.”

About eight in 10 tech workers are still working fully remotely in the US, and a vast majority would like to stay this way, which has contributed to the big-city exodus, according to the survey. San Francisco’s high cost of living is part of the reason workers are moving from the nation’s tech hub to smaller cities, Mr Brenner said. While San Francisco and New York offer higher net salaries, they are offset by the high cost of rent, groceries, local taxes and more.

The report concluded that earning a $165,000 (€142,000) salary in the Bay Area is equal of making more than $240,000 (€206,000) in Dallas and Atlanta. Only New York and Washington top San Francisco’s cost of living.

“Austin has a lot to offer people and there are obviously tech companies moving there,” Mr Brenner said. “But also a lot of remote workers are saying, ‘I’m going to leave my very expensive big city and move to Austin.’”

Worldwide, tech salaries are up by 6.2pc to an all-time high of $138,000 (€119,000). The report analysed more than 525,000 interview requests and 10,000 job offers facilitated through Hired’s marketplace from January 2019 to June 2021, including more than 17,000 participating companies and 180,000 job seekers.