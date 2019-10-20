Samantha McCaughren: 'New Zealand's mortgage rule changes offer food for thought'

Indeed, the macro prudential rules are likely to be a feature of Irish policy for a long time to come.

But, in an interview with this newspaper, Hunt questioned the lending policy in its current form, given that house price growth is flat and starting to stray into negative territory in Dublin.

This is despite the fact that the number of homes expected to be built this year in Ireland (22,000) is well short of the level of demand which analysts believe exists (35,000 to 40,000).

So what will new Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf's view be on the Irish mortgage market, having spent the past number of years in New Zealand as the country's top official in the treasury department?

There are many parallels between Ireland and New Zealand - its population size, its open economy, its proximity to a much larger neighbour and its challenges with house prices.

In 2019 research by Demographia International, Ireland's housing was judged to be moderately unaffordable, while New Zealand was considered to be severely unaffordable.

(While Ireland overall came out better than New Zealand, Dublin was also considered severely unaffordable).

Since 2013, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has had a so-called speed limit system for mortgages, which has some similarities with the Irish restrictions, limiting the amount of high loan-to-value mortgages which can be issued.

Critics say it means that house prices are not dictated by supply and demand, but by the availability of credit.

However, the RBNZ has been showing a willingness to tweak the rules.

It announced last November that the bank was loosening the rules for a second time - up to 20pc of new mortgage loans to owner-occupiers can have deposits of less than 20pc.

Originally, this speed limit was restricted to 10pc of new home loans and it was increased to 15pc of new loans in 2017.

When announcing the most recent changes, RBNZ governor Adrian Orr said that the risks to New Zealand's financial system were easing and that while some households still had financial vulnerabilities, the market had changed.

"Both mortgage credit growth and house price inflation have eased to more sustainable rates, reducing the riskiness of banks' new housing lending," he said.

For first-time buyers in Ireland, a deposit of 10pc is required, which is a lower amount than the base level in New Zealand.

But the Irish speed limit is set at only 5pc of lending, which on the face of it means Irish banks can allow fewer numbers of buyers to proceed with a smaller deposit. Could there be some room in the next year or two for change, allowing a greater percentage of borrowers to access lending with a smaller deposit up front?

The Irish Central Bank has tweaked its rules slightly before, easing requirements for new borrowers. No doubt the Irish banks would like to take a leaf out of New Zealand's book and see more first-time buyers getting flexibility. And that would certainly have the potential to give a boost to bank mortgage books.

As RTÉ's future financial position in a digital era continues to be the subject of much commentary, there have been some interesting suggestions in relation to fellow public service broadcaster the BBC in recent days.

UK culture secretary Nicky Morgan told a parliamentary select committee that she had an open mind in relation to making the broadcaster a subscription service.

"I'm open-minded and I will have decisions and listen to evidence on all sides," she said.

"What I haven't seen is any evidence, either way, (of) what a subscription-based system would do in terms of the revenue."

The notion must have sent shivers down the spines of BBC executives and would be an impossible model for RTÉ, which is dependent on a much smaller population than the BBC. It would also severely limit any ability to be a public service broadcaster. Luckily for the BBC, there is a commitment to its current licence fee until 2027. But by then, who knows what new models broadcasters - and policymakers - may need to consider.

