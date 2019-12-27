Sales sparkle: China drives festive growth at jeweller Tiffany & Co

Tiffany & Co estimates its sales during the Christmas season rose by 1pc to 3pc, with the biggest contribution coming from China.

"We continued to see the Chinese mainland drive our overall sales growth with a strong double-digit increase, offset by the persisting declines in the Hong Kong market and, to a lesser degree, Japan," CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said.

Net sales in China, for the interim holiday period from November 1 to Christmas Eve, rose about 5pc to 7pc.

