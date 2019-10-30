Sales fizz: Campari buoyed by Aperol's US success

The Aperol spritz beloved of Italians has become fashionable in the US and UK in recent years, in part thanks to the popularity of pictures of the deep orange drink among Instagram users.

Campari's turnover rose 4.9pc between July and September on an organic or underlying basis, the company said, driven by a 21.5pc jump in sales of Aperol, which posted a strong performance in the US.

Investors had expected a slowdown in sales compared with last year, when the group posted an 8.9pc rise in organic sales, and were reassured by the continued good performance of some of the company's high-margin brands.

Organic sales strip out currency swings, and any acquisitions or sales of assets.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose to €288m in the first nine months, with the margin on sales improving to 22.1pc, from 21.6pc in the same period of last year.

Reuters

