Sales at Zara owner top €26bn for the first time

Sales at Zara owner Inditex rose 3pc last year, topping €26bn for the first time.

Revenue from online sales jumped 27pc to €3.2bn, accounting for 14pc of sales in markets with stores.

Meanwhile, net profit rose 2pc to €3.44bn, according to annual results from the group.

Like-for-like sales growth at the group remained robust, up 4pc during the year.

Both earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation and earnings before interest and tax reached all-time highs at the retail giant, supported by strong margins.

During the year the group’s store space increased by 5pc, with openings in 56 markets, as it continued to update its store network with a focus on prime locations.

The group ended the year with 7,490 stores in 96 markets.

Looking at the group's online performance and last year Inditex’s websites registered 2.94 billion visits, reflecting growth of 500 million year-on-year, while orders fulfilled per minute reached a peak of 9,500.

Chairman and CEO of Inditex, Pablo Isla, said: "Our investments in both logistics and stores in order to leverage the integrated platform, as well as our continued focus on prime locations, has enabled Inditex to offer customers a consistent and appealing proposition globally, across all our brands and channels".

As well as Zara, the group’s brands include Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Uterqüe.

