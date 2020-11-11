Sales at pub chain Wetherspoon plunge 27pc

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has revealed first quarter salesplunged 27.6pc and said it will burn through around £14m (€15.6m) while 756 pubs areforced to close in the second English lockdown.

The group lashed out at "baffling and confusing" coronavirus restrictions at a national and regional level across the UK.

Its slide in sales in the 15 weeks to November 8 followed atough October after the 10pm curfew came into effect in the UK in late September, as well as table service and mandatory use of face masks.

Wetherspoon said as well as the pubs shut across England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, it also has 51 sites in Wales which have just emerged from a two-week "firebreak" lockdown, and a further 64 in Scotland, which are "subject to an extremely onerous tier system".

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said: “For any pub or restaurant company trading in different parts of the UK, and for customers generally, the constantly changing national and local regulations, combined with geographical areas moving from one tier to another in the different jurisdictions, are baffling and confusing.

The entire regulatory situation is a complete muddle,” he added.

PA Media