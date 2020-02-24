Sales and profit at Penneys owner expected to surpass expectations

Penneys owner Associated British Foods said half-year sales and operating profit growth are both expected to surpass expectations following strong sales at the main street retailer.

The group, whose clothing division trades as Primark in the UK, said sales in the first half of the financial year were 4.2pc higher than the same period last year, as it was boosted by recent site expansions.

It added that, although Primark sources numerous products from China, the company is "well stocked with cover for several months" and does not expect any "short-term impact" as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Associated British Foods said Primark's UK sales are expected to have risen 3pc against last year, following store expansions and openings.

Meanwhile, like-for-like sales are expected to have dropped 1.3pc over the half-year period.

The firm said UK sales were "particularly good" in November and December, but have "weakened" in January and February.

PA Media