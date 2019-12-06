'Sagging confidence' hits air passenger growth

"SAGGING business confidence" is contributing to a modest slowdown in global passenger growth, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

It said that traffic growth continued to be lower than the long-term trend.

IATA added that passenger demand rose 3.4pc in October compared with 12 months earlier, which represented an easing of the 3.9pc growth that was recorded in September.

The association said the slower growth rate was due to softer traffic performance in global domestic markets. Seat capacity rose 2.2pc in October, while the average load factor was 0.9 percentage points higher, at 82pc. The load factor was a record for October.

