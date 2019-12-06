'Sagging confidence' hits air passenger growth
"SAGGING business confidence" is contributing to a modest slowdown in global passenger growth, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
It said that traffic growth continued to be lower than the long-term trend.
IATA added that passenger demand rose 3.4pc in October compared with 12 months earlier, which represented an easing of the 3.9pc growth that was recorded in September.
The association said the slower growth rate was due to softer traffic performance in global domestic markets. Seat capacity rose 2.2pc in October, while the average load factor was 0.9 percentage points higher, at 82pc. The load factor was a record for October.
"Traffic growth continues to be depressed compared to historical long-term growth levels, reflecting continued moderating economic activity in some key markets and sagging business confidence," said IATA director-general Alexandre de Juniac.
"However, the fact that traffic is growing is a positive, and the industry continues to do an excellent job of maximising asset efficiency, as shown in the record load factor," he added.
In Europe, airlines saw demand rise by 2.1pc year-on-year in October, compared with a 3.2pc growth rate during September.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, traffic is showing a moderate upward trend, despite generally soft economic activity in some of the key markets, according to IATA. The association said that capacity in Europe rose 1.3pc in October.
