S&P 500, Nasdaq surge to highs in thin post-Christmas trade; euro rises versus dollar

Gold prices rose and a gauge of global equity markets hit a record high today in light holiday trade as a year-end rally in stocks remained on course, with optimism over US-China trade helping drive Wall Street to records.

Oil rose to three-month highs, buoyed by a report reflecting lower US crude inventories, hopes the pending US-China trade deal will be signed soon and efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to curb crude supply.

The St Stephen's Day holiday closed markets in Ireland and across much of the world where a two-day Christmas break is observed.

Overnight in Asia, equity markets rose, with China shares closing higher after Beijing laid out further plans to bolster its economy, including some $385bn (€347bn) in planned infrastructure investments. In Japan the Nikkei index rose 0.60pc.

Stocks on Wall Street rallied, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite setting record intraday peaks. The S&P 500 is about 1 percentage point short of its best year since 1997.

The euro gained 0.09pc versus the US dollar to $1.11.

Investors in major equity markets around the world have chalked up strong gains this year, marking a contrast to a plunge late last year. "People are pretty happy with this year," said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at INTL FCStone Financial Inc in New York.

Fourth-quarter earnings will come into focus in January, which should highlight whether sentiment among corporate management has improved, Mr Abbasi said.

Recession fears scuttled capital expenditure plans during much of 2019. But strong employment and signs of an improving global economy suggest that will change next year.

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell last week in a sign of ongoing labor market strength.

Earlier, a spokesman for China's commerce ministry said Chinese and US officials are in close touch and going through necessary procedures before signing a Phase 1 trade deal.

In late morning trade in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.9 points, or 0.26pc, to 28,588.35.

The S&P 500 gained 11.17 points, or 0.35pc, to 3,234.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.28 points, or 0.48pc, to 8,996.16.

Spot gold rose 0.8pc to $1,509.88 an ounce.

Gold has been on the rise recently as a hedge against potential inflation,dollar weakness and increased equity market volatility in 2020, Mr Abbasi said.

US Treasury yields edged lower before the Treasury Department was to sell $43bn (€39bn) in seven-year notes, with volume light during a holiday-shortened week.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 3/32 in price to yield 1.919pc.

The auction comes after the US government drew strong demand for a $41bn sale of five-year notes on Tuesday and slightly soft interest in a $40bn two-year note sale on Monday.

Oil gained after the American Petroleum Institute, an oil industry group, said late on Tuesday that US crude stocks fell by 7.9 million barrels last week, much more than the decline forecast by analysts.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, reached $67.83 a barrel, the highest since September 17, and was trading up 39 cents at $67.59 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 14 cents to $61.25 a barrel.

