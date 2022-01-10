| 11.8°C Dublin

Ryanair’s US lawsuit to proceed over alleged screen-scraping of fares, says judge

Airline tackles Booking.com and its subsidiaries 

Ryanair claim Booking.com bypassed the airline's website security. Photo: Niall Carson

John Mulligan

Ryanair has been given the all-clear to proceed with a court case against online travel giant Booking.com, its parent firm and subsidiaries in the United States over alleged screen-scraping of the airline’s fares.

The airline initiated legal action against Booking.com and its subsidiaries – Kayak.com, Priceline.com and Agoda.com – in 2020 in Delaware.

