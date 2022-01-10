Ryanair’s US lawsuit to proceed over alleged screen-scraping of fares, says judge

Ryanair has been given the all-clear to proceed with a court case against online travel giant Booking.com, its parent firm and subsidiaries in the United States over alleged screen-scraping of the airline’s fares.

The airline initiated legal action against Booking.com and its subsidiaries – Kayak.com, Priceline.com and Agoda.com – in 2020 in Delaware.

It has claimed that the defendants are depriving Ryanair “of the opportunity to maximise its revenues” from its own website.

The carrier claimed that Booking.com had bypassed the airline’s website security and engaged in so-called screen-scraping of its fares.

Screen-scraping involves a third party accessing an airline’s website and often offering fares to its own customers via its own website. Screen-scraped fares are typically more expensive for customers than if they had bought tickets directly from the airline’s website.

Ryanair has taken previous legal action against screen-scrapers. It says the third-party websites are not authorised to sell its tickets.

As part of the action in Delaware, Ryanair has sued Booking Holdings Inc (BHI), which although has its headquarters in Connecticut, is registered in Delaware. Lawyers for Booking Holdings Inc have vehemently denied Ryanair’s claims and attempted to have the case dismissed.

“BHI adamantly disputes the accusations... all of which are inaccurate,” they have previously said. “BHI is a holding company that does not operate a consumer-facing travel website and does not scrape the websites of other companies for data, either directly or indirectly.”

The defendants have insisted that any screen-scraping of Ryanair’s website has been and continues to be performed, not by them, but by three third-party ticket aggregators – Etraveli, Mystifly, and Travelfusion.

Booking Holdings and its subsidiaries have contended that they have no control over those aggregators’ employees or conduct. Ryanair has previously sued Booking.com and an Etraveli subsidiary, OY SRG Finland, in Ireland.

Lawyers for BHI attempted to have the case against it and its subsidiaries thrown out. They claimed that Ryanair was attempting to pursue an extraterritorial application of the US Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. They also insisted that the case should be dismissed because the United States was not the appropriate location for the case to be taken.

Booking Holdings Inc and the other defendants told the Delaware court that the Irish High Court has jurisdiction to hear a case involving alleged screen-scraping. The defendants told the Delaware court that Ryanair was attempting to “press harassing, duplicative litigation”.

The judge presiding over the case agreed that Ireland does provide an adequate alternative forum for Ryanair. However, Judge Leonard Stark said the court was not persuaded that Ryanair was attempting to take its case in Delaware simply to take advantage of law it might perceive as more favourable to it.

He said the fact that Booking Holdings, Priceline and Kayak’s home forum is Delaware makes it a “logical and legitimate basis” for Ryanair to sue them in that state. He said “no practical problem exists that would favour dismissal” of the case in Delaware.