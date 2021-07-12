Ryanair’s 2,000 new pilot jobs are a glimmer of hope for the industry

Premium
Low-cost airline is hiring crews for its new Boeing Max aircraft
IF ever there was any doubt that low-cost carriers are going to lead the airline recovery, Ryanair put paid to it this week.
It said it will hire 2,000 pilots for new Boeing 737 Max jets joining its fleet over the next three years. Deliveries began just recently.
Ryanair was always going to need to hire crews for the jets, but it’s still a vote of confidence in the future, and especially at a time when Europe’s airlines have been hammered by the fallout from Covid.
Last December, Ryanair ordered an additional 75 Max 737-8 200 jets, bringing the Irish carrier’s total orderbook for Max aircraft to 210. They’re worth more than $22bn (€18.5bn) at list prices.
The Max has been dubbed a “game changer” by Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary.
It has eight more seats than the current Boeing 737-800 that’s used in Ryanair’s main fleet, which comprises about 450 aircraft. Those extra seats – without having additional staff – boost the profitability of the Max. So too does its lower fuel burn.
That’s especially attractive at a time when jet fuel costs are rising and many carriers have been left exposed to those higher prices having seen previous hedging positions unwind at a huge cost to them.
According to the International Air Transport Association, jet fuel prices are, unsurprisingly, 80pc higher now than they were this time last year, but still up 4pc compared with last month as a broader economic recovery takes hold.
With thousands of airline pilots having lost jobs and put under huge financial pressure, Ryanair is in a buyer’s market as it looks to swell its ranks.
At the end of March 2020 – just a few weeks after the pandemic struck – Ryanair employed 5,584 pilots. That was up from 5,446 a year earlier. It also had 9,725 cabin crew members, compared with 9,095 a year earlier.
But as the Covid crisis dragged on and air travel remained grounded, the airline industry was left traumatised.
Ryanair says it minimised job losses because of pay cuts and government job support schemes, “while at the same time keeping our pilots, cabin crew and aircraft current and ready to resume service once normality returns”.
While normality hasn’t returned yet, it’s slowly getting there. Still, the general industry consensus is that global passenger numbers won’t return to 2019 levels until about 2024. However, with significant pent-up demand and bulging bank balances in many economies, it will be interesting to see if the numbers pick up sooner than expected.
Demand is initially being driven by the leisure sector, rather than lucrative business travellers, however.
Ryanair partner Airline Flight Academy is holding training courses this year for pilots to convert to the carrier’s Max jets. Training is taking place at a new multi-million euro simulator training facility near Dublin Airport built and owned by Ryanair.