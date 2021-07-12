| 19.8°C Dublin

Ryanair’s 2,000 new pilot jobs are a glimmer of hope for the industry

Low-cost airline is hiring crews for its new Boeing Max aircraft

Last December, Ryanair ordered an additional 75 Max 737-8 200 jets. Photo: Mike Siegel/Bloomberg Expand

Last December, Ryanair ordered an additional 75 Max 737-8 200 jets. Photo: Mike Siegel/Bloomberg

John Mulligan Twitter Email

IF ever there was any doubt that low-cost carriers are going to lead the airline recovery, Ryanair put paid to it this week.

It said it will hire 2,000 pilots for new Boeing 737 Max jets joining its fleet over the next three years. Deliveries began just recently.  

Ryanair was always going to need to hire crews for the jets, but it’s still a vote of confidence in the future, and especially at a time when Europe’s airlines have been hammered by the fallout from Covid.

