Ryanair wins first round in battle over rivals’ billions of euro in state aid

Funds: Ryanair has filed more than two dozen challenges. Photo: Niall Carson

Ryanair notched up the first wins in its campaign to topple billions of euros of Covid-19 bailouts for rival carriers after European Union judges faulted EU regulators for failing to properly check whether aid was justified.

The EU General Court, the bloc's second-highest tribunal, has overturned the European Commission's approval of a €3.4bn Dutch subsidy to Air France-KLM and €1.2bn offered by Portugal to TAP.

But rather than order the repayment of subsidies, judges gave regulators the chance to re-examine the cases and fix any procedural flaws. Ryanair lost a separate challenge to a €10bn Spanish fund for local carriers.

Ryanair has filed more than two dozen challenges to EU approvals for pandemic aid doled out by governments to carriers.

Ryanair, which has lost five of the challenges so far, argued that the aid for selected airlines creates an unfair advantage and will help rivals to emerge stronger, slash fares and swallow up others.

Ryanair said that the two rulings in its favour were "an important victory for consumers and competition," calling the EU's aid approvals "discriminatory," risking distortion to markets "for decades to come."

It claims the EU's competition regulator isn't living up to its task of preventing governments from unfairly helping favoured companies.

Read More

Bloomberg