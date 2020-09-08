| 16.2°C Dublin

Ryanair sues Booking.com in US for alleged screen-scraping

Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Colin Keegan

John Mulligan

Ryanair has claimed that online travel giant Booking.com has bypassed the airline's website security system to continue alleged screen-scraping of the carrier's fares.

In a court case filed in the United States, Ryanair claims that its brand is being damaged by the company's actions and is seeking a jury trial in Delaware.

The airline has sued Booking.com, and its subsidiaries - Kayak.com, Priceline.com and Agoda.com.