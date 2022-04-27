Ryanair accuses Poland of favouring its national airline for takeoff slots

Ryanair, which is now Poland’s second biggest carrier, has complained to Polish authorities. Photograph: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

Ryanair Holdings has accused Poland of discrimination against the Irish ariline group amid an ongoing dispute between the government and the country's air traffic controllers.

The airline filed a complaint with the European Union against Poland, saying that the local regulator is breaking the bloc's rules by unfairly prioritizing national carrier Lot.

According to Ryanair, its Polish competitor is favoured by route selections, when a protest by air controllers starting on May 1 will limit flights to and from the east European country.

Poland "arbitrarily" selected priority connections, cutting most served by budget airlines including itself and Wizz Air, Ryanair said in an email yesterday.

The Irish carrier has become the biggest airline in Poland, flying 2.46 million passengers, or 34pc of all traffic, in the third quarter of 2021.

Ryanair also owns a local subsidiary, Buzz, which operates charter flights for sun holidays as well as some scheduled routes for Ryanair itself.

Poland's Civil Aviation Authority imposed limits on operations at Warsaw airports from the start of next month. Due to staffing issues, flights will be limited to between 9:30am to 5pm.

The regulator selected 32 priority flights that can be carried out without curbs, 19 of which are serviced by Lot. Ryanair said Polish rules are due to disrupt plans of 11,000 passengers a day.