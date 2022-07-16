Russia’s war in Ukraine dominates G20 finance minister meeting in Bali

Russian central bank official Elizaveta Danilova (left) and finance ministry official Timur Maksimov attend the G20 meeting in Bali

G20 finance leaders meeting in Bali must make progress tackling the global economic threats sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine or the humanitarian consequences would be catastrophic, host Indonesia said yesterday.

Some Western ministers blasted Russian officials attending the talks, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying Russia’s “brutal and unjust war” was solely responsible for the economic crisis the world now faces.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has overshadowed recent G20 meetings, including last week’s gathering of foreign ministers.

Host Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the world had high hopes the G20 could find a solution to the threat of war, rising commodity prices and the spillover effects on the ability of low-income countries to repay debt.

Read More

“We are acutely aware that the cost of our failure to work together is more than we can afford. The humanitarian consequences for the world, and especially for many low-income countries would be catastrophic,” she said.

G20 members include Western countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia and accuse it of war crimes in Ukraine, which Moscow denies, as well as nations like China, India and South Africa, which have been more muted in their response.

Sri Mulyani urged members to “build bridges between each other” to deliver more technical decisions and concrete action.

She also called for a joint forum involving G20 finance and agriculture ministries to come up with concrete action to tackle growing food insecurity and a looming fertiliser supply crisis.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov addressed the meeting in person.

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told Russian officials that she held them personally responsible for “war crimes” committed during Russia’s war, a Western official told Reuters.

European Union economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni via video-link said the global economy faces a “major setback” because of the war.

“Most of the key risks to the global outlook – increasing commodity prices, food shortages and prolonged supply chain disruptions – are dependent on the evolution of the war started by Russia.”