Russia’s transport minister says lack of planes is driving country ‘into a dead end’

Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev. Photo: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg Expand

Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev. Photo: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

Jason Corcoran

Russia’s Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev admitted Russia is being “driven into a dead end” due to a lack of aircraft.

Speaking at a State Duma Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development, Mr Savelyev said his government is trying to find solutions with international lessors and airline owners. He said Russian carriers will continue to fly 193 aircraft overseas – of which 148 are Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 and the remainder foreign-owned Airbus and Boeing planes.

