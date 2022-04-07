Russia’s transport minister says lack of planes is driving country ‘into a dead end’

Russia’s Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev admitted Russia is being “driven into a dead end” due to a lack of aircraft.

Speaking at a State Duma Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development, Mr Savelyev said his government is trying to find solutions with international lessors and airline owners. He said Russian carriers will continue to fly 193 aircraft overseas – of which 148 are Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 and the remainder foreign-owned Airbus and Boeing planes.

“Leaving the country without planes is unrealistic,” he said. “We are simply being driven into a dead end. Now we are discussing many issues and trying to find solutions with lessors, with the owners – how we should pay them. Our airlines are able to pay them, but everything is blocked, and we just don’t understand how to behave in this situation.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week signed a decree allowing Russian airlines to fulfil their financial obligations to foreign-registered companies from “unfriendly countries” in roubles rather than euro or dollars.

All Irish lessors terminated their Russian airline leases by the European Union sanctions deadline on March 28, but have so far had limited success in recovering their aircraft.

Despite the lack of a substantial fleet, Mr Savelyev expects these 193 planes will fly 10 million people abroad this year. Domestic carriers will transport 90 million people on internal flights, which he claimed will be comparable with volumes in 2021.

Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other “friendly countries” such as North Korea, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Zimbabwe on April 9.

The group of 52 nations has been defined by those that have not joined the latest wave of Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a “special operation” to “denazify” its neighbour.

Russia has shut its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 members of the EU, in response to Ukraine-related sanctions targeting its aviation sector.

Sanctions imposed by Western powers have also forced Western firms to terminate leasing contracts with Russian airlines for more than 500 aircraft. The measures also prevent Russian airlines from buying aircraft parts or maintenance services from Europe or the US.