Russia’s $2bn Irish jet lessor arm faces closure as sanctions bite

GTLK Europe, the Kremlin-controlled international aircraft leasing operation based in Dublin, is facing the prospect of closure after its parent was added to the European Union’s growing list of sanctioned entities.

The latest round of sanctions were announced on April 8 as part of the “fifth wave” of measures, are intended to reinforce pressure on the Russian government and economy, and to limit the Kremlin’s resources for the aggression.

GTLK Europe, which operates from an office off St Stephen’s Green, manages a portfolio of air and sea vehicles worth at least $2.2bn (€2bn).

The company, which has been in Ireland since 2012, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the GTLK State Leasing Company, the number one player in leasing in Russia which has now been added to the list of entities sanctioned by the EU.

Roman Lyadov, the Harvard-educated chief executive of GTLK Europe, didn’t reply to several emails seeking comment. GTLK’s press service in Moscow didn’t answer emails while multiple calls to its Dublin office over the past fortnight went unanswered.

While many Russian banks such as Sberbank, VTB and VEB were sanctioned after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, their leasing subsidiaries based in Ireland were left untouched until now.

The Irish Independent reported on March 4 that SB leasing, Sberbank’s aviation leasing unit in Maynooth, Co Kildare, was closing due to “a number of safety concerns regarding its employees and offices” across Europe.

On April 9, GTLK’s parent said it would concentrate on projects in Russia and “in friendly counties” in the wake of the sanctions. The company also said it is working with the manufacturers on “restructuring payments schedules and the supply of equipment, in particular of ships.”

Aircraft make up about 90pc of GTLK Europe’s portfolio, with the remaining 10pc covering ocean vessels. Most of their aircraft are manufactured by Airbus and Boeing, along with several jets made by Brazil’s Embraer.

About 80pc of the company’s portfolio was leased to Aeroflot, the Russian flagship carrier which was recently forced to ground most of its international flights.

GTLK Europe was initially created with the aim to provide aircraft on lease to Aeroflot, but the company started picking up European clients in recent years, including UK low-cost airline EasyJet, Bulgarian Eagle and Germania.

Chief executive Lyadov has recently spearheaded a diversification of the business into Asia and the Middle East with the opening of GTLK operations in Hong Kong and Dubai.

“In Dubai, we’ll follow the same strategy we have chosen for Dublin and for Hong Kong,” he told Russian Aviation Insider in November 2018. “The logic behind this is that we have already built a successful European platform, which is showing good results and is in fact a substantial part of GTLK’s total portfolio.”

GTLK paid the $14m interest coupon on the $600m bonds issued by its Ireland-based subsidiary due on March 10. However, many of Russia’s leading companies are now facing difficulties servicing international debt obligations due to their inability to transact in foreign currency.