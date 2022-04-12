| 9.3°C Dublin

Russia’s $2bn Irish jet lessor arm faces closure as sanctions bite

 

About 80pc of GTLK's portfolio was leased to Aeroflot. Photograph: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg Expand

Jason Corcoran

GTLK Europe, the Kremlin-controlled international aircraft leasing operation based in Dublin, is facing the prospect of closure after its parent was added to the European Union’s growing list of sanctioned entities.

The latest round of sanctions were announced on April 8 as part of the “fifth wave” of measures, are intended to reinforce pressure on the Russian government and economy, and to limit the Kremlin’s resources for the aggression.

