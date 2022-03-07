Russians cut communication links to Europe’s biggest nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said communications with Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant, captured by Russian forces last week, has been compromised after the occupiers shut off mobile networks and internet access.

Ukraine’s nuclear regulator told the IAEA that phone lines, emails and faxes were not functioning, and that mobile communication was also poor.

IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi also said he was “extremely concerned” after learning that management of the plant, Europe’s largest, was under orders of the Russian commander at the site.

“Management and staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions without undue external interference or pressure,” Mr Grossi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the US is in talks with European countries on a joint approach to any ban on Russian oil imports that could still ensure adequate supplies, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Mr Blinken, currently in Eastern Europe, said he discussed the matter with President Joe Biden and other cabinet members on Saturday.

“We are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil, while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets,” Mr Blinken said on CNN’s State of the Union yesterday.

“That’s a very active discussion as we speak.”

Sanctions imposed on Russia will determine if international investors are able to collect debt payments on sovereign bonds denominated in foreign currencies, according to the finance ministry in Moscow.

Residents will receive their payments on the Russian state debt in roubles, regardless of the denomination currency, the ministry said in an emailed statement yesterday.

Russia’s VTB Bank is preparing to wind down its European operations after being hit hard by sanctions, the Financial Times reported.

Sberbank, Russia’s biggest lender, decided to exit the European market last week. Sberbank said it is looking at the possibility of issuing cards using the domestic payments system Mir and China’s UnionPay after credit card giants Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. suspended operations there.

The move could allow Russians to make some payments overseas.