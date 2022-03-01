Russian owner of Limerick’s Aughinish Alumina refinery calls for ‘peace’ with Ukraine

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, whose firm owns the Limerick-based Aughinish Alumina refinery, has called for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

It potentially puts Mr Deripaska, a major shareholder in London-listed En+, owner of aluminium producer Rusal which in turn owns the Limerick plant, at odds with the Kremlin which launched the war.

He has been on a US sanctions list since 2018, but En+ and Rusal were taken off the list after Mr Deripaska divested himself of his majority stake in the two entities.

Raw materials were granted a carve-out from recent international sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine last week.

“Peace is very important,” Mr Deripaska posted on the Telegram messaging app to his more than 71,000 subscribers yesterday.

“Negotiations need to start as soon as possible.”

Aughinish Alumina is Europe’s biggest alumina producer, employing more than 450 people at its plant near the Shannon Estuary in Askeaton. It was responsible for a quarter of Rusal’s alumina production last year.

Alumina is used to produce aluminium for consumer electronics, vehicles and machinery.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar met management at the refinery last week and told them the Government wants it to continue operating, according to the Sunday Times.

Rusal, the world’s biggest aluminium producer outside China, halted shipments at an alumina refinery in Ukraine yesterday that feeds its smelters in Russia.

Aluminium prices in London jumped on the news, while Rusal shares fell 15pc in yesterday’s trading in Hong Kong.

Aluminium prices hit an all-time high of $3,525 in earlier trading yesterday, with analysts expecting further gains after the weekend’s coordinated sanctions.

In Russia on Monday shares fell dramatically, the ruble plunged and the central bank doubled interest rates to 20pc as the economy was blasted by new sanctions.

Traders, banks and shippers fear raw materials may soon face sanctions as Russia steps up its incursion into Ukraine.

“Commodity markets need to reflect not only these difficulties in paying for Russia’s exports but, with little left to sanction, the risk that Russian commodities eventually fall under Western restrictions,” Goldman analysts including Damien Courvalin and Jeff Currie said in a note dated February 27, quoted by Bloomberg news.

Mr Deripaska is not the only Russian businessman to call for peace. Roman Abramovich, who owns English Premier League soccer club Chelsea, is helping to broker peace talks with Moscow on the back of a Ukrainian request.

Mr Abramovich was asked to intervene because of his background in Russia, where he made a fortune during the post-communist privatisation period in the 1990s, a source told Reuters.