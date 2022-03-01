| -2.5°C Dublin

Russian owner of Limerick’s Aughinish Alumina refinery calls for ‘peace’ with Ukraine

Peace plea: Billionaire Oleg Deripaska says negotiations need to start as soon as possible Expand

Sarah Collins

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, whose firm owns the Limerick-based Aughinish Alumina refinery, has called for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

It potentially puts Mr Deripaska, a major shareholder in London-listed En+, owner of aluminium producer Rusal which in turn owns the Limerick plant, at odds with the Kremlin which launched the war.

