Russian military call-ups drain economy of labour and confidence, says Bank of Russia report

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s order last month to call up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine hit consumer confidence and business activity and is likely to weigh on the economy for months to come, according to economists at the Bank of Russia.

“In September, the recovery of economic activity stalled and by the end of the month, the trend started to worsen a bit,” the central bank’s research department said in a new report.

The “partial mobilisation” triggered an exodus of more than 350,000 Russians. The call-up worsened an already-acute labour shortage and “negatively impacted consumer and business confidence”,the report said.

“The change in consumer sentiment amid growing uncertainty may temporarily hold back the recovery in consumption at the beginning of the fourth quarter,” it said. “The drop in the workforce after the partial mobilisation may complicate companies’ efforts to resolve supply-side limitations and limit the overall trend in economic activity in the coming months.”

The report also highlighted other economic fallout from Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, noting that the impact from US and European sanctions on the oil and high-tech sectors has yet to be felt.

It also said the flight of foreign companies was creating inflationary pressures.