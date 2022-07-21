Russian gold banned in European Union sanctions update over Ukraine invasion

European Union diplomats meeting in Brussels yesterday agreed a new round of sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, including a ban on importing gold from Russia and freezing the assets of the country's top lender Sberbank.

The sanctions, due to take effect today, include blacklisting more individuals and entities held responsible for the war, said the Czech Republic, which now presides over talks among the EU's 27 nations.

It is the seventh round of curbs on the Russian economy since Moscow invaded Ukraine.