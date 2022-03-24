Russia tries rouble gambit to test the West’s resolve on economic sanctions

Russia is seeking to undermine the impact of sanctions by forcing the West to buy roubles

Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sales from “unfriendly” countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, sending European gas prices soaring on concerns the move would exacerbate the region’s energy crunch.

“Russia will continue, of course, to supply natural gas in accordance with volumes and prices... fixed in previously concluded contracts,” Mr Putin said at a televised meeting with top government ministers.

“The changes will only affect the currency of payment, which will be changed to Russian roubles,” he said.

Russian gas accounts for some 40pc of Europe’s total consumption and EU gas imports from Russia have fluctuated between €200m to €800m a day so far this year.

The possibility that a change of currency could throw that trade into disarray sent some European and British wholesale gas prices up around 15-20pc.

The Russian rouble briefly leapt to a three-week high past 95 against the dollar before settling close to 100 after the shock announcement.

Mr Putin said the government and central bank had one week to come up with a solution on how to move these operations into the Russian currency and that gas giant Gazprom would be ordered to make the corresponding changes to gas contracts.

With major banks reluctant to trade in Russian assets, some big Russian gas buyers in the European Union were not immediately able to clarify how they might pay for gas going forward.

According to Gazprom, 58pc of its sales of natural gas to Europe and other countries as of January 27 were settled in euros. US dollars accounted for about 39pc of gross sales and sterling around 3pc.

The European Commission has said it plans to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel “well before 2030”.

The Commission, the 27-country EU’s executive, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There are questions over whether Russia’s decision constitutes a breach of contract rules.

Russia drew up a list of “unfriendly” countries, which corresponds to those that imposed sanctions.