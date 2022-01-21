Russia set to join growing number of countries banning cryptocurrencies

The central bank of Russia, the third-biggest crypto mining nation in the world, proposed a blanket ban on the use and creation of all cryptocurrencies domestically.

Cryptocurrencies bear the hallmarks of a pyramid scheme and undermine the sovereignty of monetary policy, posing a threat to the Russian financial system, the central bank said in a report published on Thursday.

“Potential financial stability risks associated with cryptocurrencies are much higher for emerging markets, including in Russia,” the central bank said.

The hard line against crypto dovetails with the position of Russia’s powerful security services, which also back a compete ban domestically to prevent it from being used to fund the country’s opposition, according to two people familiar with the issue.

More than 7 trillion roubles (€81bn) of assets are held in about 17 million cryptowallets in Russia, they said.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, lobbied Governor Elvira Nabiullina for a blanket ban as the hard-to-trace payments are increasingly used by Russians to donate to undesirable organizations, including media resources that have been labelled “foreign agents,” said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is not public.

Opposition and media funding accounts for an insignificant fraction of crypto use in Russia but the security services are worried that it is a growing problem, they said.

A spokesperson for the FSB didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“As for the FSB, the Bank of Russia has been saying for a long time that we consider the risks of cryptocurrencies to be high,” the central bank’s financial stability department head Elizaveta Danilova said at an online briefing.

“This is our position. But at the same time, we are pleased if other organs share it.”

Russia already bans the use of crypto to make payments, and the central bank report called for individuals and businesses that flaunt the rules to be held to account.

There is no need for a complete ban as in China and proposals would not apply to assets held abroad by Russians, Ms Danilova said, adding people with offshore exchange accounts will be able to trade crypto.

The report took aim at mining, which it said hurts the country’s green agenda, jeopardises Russia’s energy supply and amplifies the negative effects of the spread of cryptocurrencies, creating incentives for circumventing attempts at regulation.

Russia is home to a thriving mining industry, which has become an increasingly important centre after China labelled crypto-related transactions illicit financial activity and vowed to root out mining of digital assets.

Russia became the world’s third biggest crypto miner last year, according to Cambridge University data.

The largest facilities are located in the country’s north and in Siberia, where the temperatures are low and there is access to cheap power.

Bitcoin prices have fallen by a third in recent months.