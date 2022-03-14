Russia seeks to deepen oil links with India as sanctions over Ukraine invasion bite

India has imported close to $1bn of oil and gas from Russia

Russia has urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country’s oil and gas sector, and is keen on expanding the sales networks of Russian companies in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Russia’s economy faces its deepest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, as the West imposes severe sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Some western allies have encouraged India to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine, after New Delhi abstained from voting against Moscow, a long-standing arms supplier, at the United Nations.

“Russia’s oil and petroleum product exports to India have approached $1bn, and there are clear opportunities to increase this figure,” said Russia’s deputy prime minister Alexander Novak, according to a statement shared by Russia’s embassy in India late on Friday.

“We are interested in further attracting Indian investment to the Russian oil and gas sector and expanding Russian companies’ sales networks in India,” Mr Novak told India’s minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

Last week, the United States banned Russian oil imports and Britain said it will phase them out by year end, decisions expected to further disrupt the global energy market, where Russia is the second-largest exporter of crude.

The White House also banned any new US investment in Russia’s energy sector, and prohibits Americans from participating in any foreign investments that flow into the Russian energy sector.

The US imported more than 20.4m barrels of crude and refined products a month on average from Russia in 2021, representing about 8pc of US liquid fuel imports, according to the Energy Information Administration. The US also imports a negligible amount of coal from Russia.

Europe is trying to accelerate moves to cut its dependence Russian oil and gas.

Indian state-run companies hold stakes in Russian oil and gas fields, while Russian entities including Rosneft own a majority stake in Indian refiner Nayara Energy. Some Indian companies also buy Russian oil.

Russia expects both countries to continue co-operation on civilian nuclear power, including building new units at a nuclear power plant in the south Indian town of Kudankulam, Mr Novak said.