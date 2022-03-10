Russia is to vet the return of leased planes by its airlines

RUSSIA'S Ministry of Transport said airlines must now get approval before returning leased aircraft to owners in Ireland and other leasing hubs.

Payments on planes that will be kept in Russia must only be made in ro ubles, the rapidly declining Russian currency instead of dollars or euros.

A statement issued by the Transport Ministry said a resolution has been passed for settling all the obligations and establishing the procedures for the use of foreign planes “due to the unfriendly actions of foreign states” in imposing sanctions on Russia.

The “import substitution government commission” will approve the return of any aircraft to foreign leasing companies. If the return is not approved, the airlines will continue using the planes until the end of their leasing contracts, paying for them in r oubles.

The Russian currency has plunged by 50pc against the dollar since the start of the year, with losses increasing sharply after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 – a move that triggered widescale sanctions from governments around the world.

A Dublin-based aviation source in Dublin said “the mess in Russia” was complicated by the fact that Russian airlines mainly generate their income in rubles, whereas the leasing payments are mostly denominated in US dollars.

“At the rate we were going, the roubles they are offering won’t be worth the paper they are printed on ,” said the source.

The Irish In dependent first revealed the dramatic implications for the Irish-based leasing companies of the latest EU sanctions – including that hundreds of planes leased to Russian airlines would have to be recalled. Almost 700 aircraft are leased to Russian airlines. Dublin-based Aercap has the biggest exposure with about 149 jets there worth an estimated $2.2b n, or 5pc of the value of its entire fleet.

All lessors based in the European Union have until March 28 to terminate existing contracts with Russian airlines and some have already begun the difficult logistical challenge of trying to locate and repossess their jets.

Valery Kudinov, an executive at Russia’s federal air regulator Rosaviatsia, was quoted by Tass news agency saying Russian airlines will return part of their fleets to the leasing companies. “Part of the fleet will be returned,” said Mr Kudinov, who added that the airlines themselves will decide which planes to return.

Rosaviatsia admitted that China has refused to supply aircraft parts to Russian airlines, which will struggle to maintain their fleets and keep them flying. Russia is now looking for other potential suppliers for aircraft parts in Turkey and India.

Sheremetyevo Airport, the biggest airport in Moscow, said it is temporarily shutting its Terminal D due to a severe slowdown in air travel.

The Russian government yesterday compiled a list of 60 foreign companies whose assets could be nationalised, including Apple, IKEA, Microsoft, Shell, McDonald’s, Toyota and Porsche. Dozens of western companies have suspended operations in Russia in the past week , including banking giant Goldman Sachs which on yester day announced its plan to pull out.



