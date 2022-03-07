Russia includes Ireland on ‘unfriendly country’ list

It is difficult to see how Russia can win in a sanctions war

Ireland has been named on a Russian government list of “unfriendly countries and territories” in the wake of EU sanctions.

The list includes the US, all 27 EU states, the UK, Ukraine and a raft of other countries including Switzerland, Norway, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

According to Russia’s state-owned news agency TASS, the countries are accused of “unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies, and citizens”.

The Kremlin approved the list on Monday. It means that foreign creditors from countries on the list can now be paid in roubles for any debts owed to them by Russian citizens, companies, regions or the state itself.

Moscow introduced a decree over the weekend allowing the state and Russian companies to pay foreign creditors in roubles after international sanctions cut off Russian banks, oligarchs, politicians and the central bank from global payments systems.

The decree applies to payments of over 10m roubles a month, TASS said.

The rouble tumbled to a new low against the dollar on non-Russian markets on Monday as exchanges in Moscow were closed for trading due to a bank holiday.

The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to data from market intelligence firm Refinitiv.

The rouble has lost more than 40pc of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, with losses accelerating following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to trade the rouble following several rounds of sanctions.