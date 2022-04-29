| 7.4°C Dublin

Russia goes thirsty – Guinness runs out in Moscow’s Irish pubs after Diageo pauses exports

'I was in an Irish bar last night and have not had any Guinness for two to three weeks and they say there is none to be had in Moscow,' said Irishman Chris Weafer. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg Expand

Jason Corcoran

Guinness has run out in the many Irish pubs in Moscow after Diageo paused exports to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine two months ago.

Diageo, which makes Guinness, Harp, Smithwicks, Kilkenny and a variety of spirits, said it stopped exporting to Russia and Ukraine a week after the invasion started on February 24.

