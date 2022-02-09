Rush to raise interest rates won’t kill inflation, but it will hit consumers

During the pandemic, 21 central banks opted for quantitative-easing programmes, many of them stepping over into fiscal policy, or at the very least blurring the lines as they desperately pumped in cash to stop economies sinking.

Many of them now are experiencing a hawkish epiphany – or a mass panic – in the face of rising inflation.

It’s as if someone has just shouted ‘fire!’ in a theatre, prompting a panicked rush for the exit.

And make no mistake, it has all happened very quickly.

Just last year, expectations were that the US Federal Reserve would not be hiking interest rates until 2024. Now, Goldman Sachs is predicting five hikes this year and Bank of America seven.

The Bank of England is already out of the traps and for the first time since 2004, it has raised interest rates at consecutive policy meetings. Though that wasn’t enough for four of its nine rate setters who wanted a half percentage point increase in rates, something that hasn’t happened in 20 years.

Then there was European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, who contradicted her top economist and former Central Bank of Ireland chief Philip Lane when she said “risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside” – triggering market expectations of an interest rate rise as early as June.

Dario Perkins of Lombard Street Economics says central banks have been spooked by the recent trajectory of inflation, and by the mistakes made back in the 1970s.

“The authorities are now pivoting hard towards tighter monetary policy,” he says, and having waited longer and seen inflation push sharply higher, they will move “much faster this time”.

By raising interest rates now, the hope is that harsher action that would send the world’s economies into a tailspin can be avoided as central banks across the world hope to emulate the Fed’s great achievement of the 1980s when it regained inflation-fighting credibility.

Therein lies the problem. What worked in the 1980s may not work now.

Central banks have spent the past decade struggling to rekindle inflation with a range of policy tools that included cutting rates into negative territory and priming markets with trillions of euro.

Despite warnings that inflation would surge as we approached full employment from the Central Bank of Ireland and all the rest, nothing of the sort happened. Before the pandemic hit, inflation here was a negative one percent.

The whole policy framework of central banks – whether in Washington, Frankfurt, or London – is based on a study from the 1950s which established a link between high levels of employment and inflation, or that when unemployment was high, wages increased slowly and when unemployment was low, wages rose quickly.

But, the world has changed. Can the lessons of 1860s-1950s England really apply to 2022?

The “case” for the prosecution is most advanced in America, where inflation is north of 7pc, wages are growing by five percent and the economy is in rude health and back on its pre-Covid growth path. In Europe by contrast, there’s no wage inflation and in the UK, inflation is set to fall sharply, the economy to slow dramatically and taxes to rise.

But even in the US, the picture is not clear, as David Andolfatto a senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, notes.

“Workers are somehow forcing their improved bargaining positions on employers, raising the costs of production, with some or all of these costs passed on to consumers. Then, as workers see their real wages erode, the cycle begins anew begetting the dreaded ‘wage-price spiral’. Those pesky workers.”

“I think it's reasonable (under this hypothesis) to see wage growth precede (or at least be coincident with) inflation. Unfortunately (for this hypothesis), this is not what we see in the data,” he says.

Economic theory tells us that changes in interest rates tend to feed through in about 18 months – although even then, it is uncertain – hence the imprecise phrase ‘long and variable’ to describe their impact.

In Europe, the main driver of inflation is energy and food and that means hiking interest rates is simply not the best way to tackle the issue.

January’s surprisingly high inflation figure for the eurozone showed that energy costs hit a new high of 28.6pc and the weighting in the inflation basket also rose to 10.9pc.

To take the example here in Ireland, consumers are already facing an additional €700 a year for energy and your weekly shopping costs have surged – a litre of milk in Dunnes now costs 10 cents more – so what will an interest rate rise do, apart from heap more misery on households.

The result of interest rate rises is likely to be a temporary disinflation and recession. The eurozone is still 2.5 percent weaker than its pre-pandemic trend growth rate of just 1.2pc between 2010-2019.

The situation is even worse in the UK where the Bank of England is really drinking the rate-hike Kool-Aid.

Even though the central bank forecasts that real post-tax household incomes will fall by 2pc this year and even further in 2023 thanks to rising taxes and inflation, it is pushing ahead with raising interest rates.

So just as our economies start to unravel, the world’s major central banks – apart from Japan – will embark on a simultaneous tightening just as inflation collapses and as growth falls off a cliff.

This all seems so reminiscent of the mistakes made by the European Central Bank at the height of the financial crisis.

Governments have already reined in their pandemic spending – Britain is raising taxes – and we now face the prospect of all those firms that weathered Covid thanks to state loans and tax forgiveness coming unravelled just as the pandemic finally ends.

This rush to raise interest rates can only increase the risk of a policy mistake. This isn’t to minimise the dangers of inflation, but finding out on the hoof whether what seemed to hold back in the 1980s still works sounds like a risky endeavour.

