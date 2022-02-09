| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rush to raise interest rates won’t kill inflation, but it will hit consumers

David Chance

Philip Lane, chief economist of the European Central Bank (ECB), was contradicted by ECB president Christine Lagarde who said 'risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside'. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Philip Lane, chief economist of the European Central Bank (ECB), was contradicted by ECB president Christine Lagarde who said 'risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside'. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Philip Lane, chief economist of the European Central Bank (ECB), was contradicted by ECB president Christine Lagarde who said 'risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside'. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Philip Lane, chief economist of the European Central Bank (ECB), was contradicted by ECB president Christine Lagarde who said 'risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside'. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

During the pandemic, 21 central banks opted for quantitative-easing programmes, many of them stepping over into fiscal policy, or at the very least blurring the lines as they desperately pumped in cash to stop economies sinking.

Many of them now are experiencing a hawkish epiphany – or a mass panic – in the face of rising inflation.

More On ECB

Most Watched

Privacy