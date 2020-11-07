RSA Insurance receives £7.2bn international takeover bid

RSA Insurance Group has received a £7.2bn (€7.96bn) takeover proposal from Canada's Intact Financial Corporation and Danish insurer Tryg A/S, paving the way for the biggest acquisition of a UK-listed company this year. Photo: Bloomberg

RSA Insurance Group has received a £7.2bn (€7.96bn) takeover proposal from Canada's Intact Financial Corporation and Danish insurer Tryg A/S, paving the way for the biggest acquisition of a UK-listed company this year.

The consortium is now conducting due diligence on the blue-chip British insurer after proposing a potential cash bid of 685 pence per share, RSA said in a statement late Thursday. The price represents a 49pc premium to RSA's last close before the announcement.

RSA is set to be broken up under the plan, with Intact keeping its Canadian, UK and international operations. Tryg would take the Swedish and Norwegian operations, which will help make it Scandinavia's biggest listed property and casualty insurer. RSA's Danish business would be jointly owned by the two firms.

The offer represents "great value for shareholders," as RSA shares have struggled since 2018, according to Royal Bank of Canada. While a competing offer from a consortium of Aviva Plc and Sampo Oyj would make sense, neither company is in a position to do a deal now, Citigroup analyst James Shuck said.

"It's difficult to see another bidder emerging at this point," Mr Shuck wrote in a report. "Any rival bidder would find it very difficult to match the offer price given the size of the synergies that would be available to the existing consortium."

RSA has indicated it would likely recommend the potential offer. Shares of RSA were down 2pc yesterday morning in London, clipping some of the previous day's record gains and giving it a market value of £6.8bn. UK competitors rose on news of the takeover approach.

The suitors said in a statement they see the potential combination as "strategically compelling," with Tryg citing a "unique opportunity" to break into the top ranks in two key markets.

Intact plans to finance its £3bn contribution to the purchase price with a private stock placement, as well as debt and preferred equity offerings.

Tryg plans a rights issue next year to help fund its £4.2 portion of the transaction, according to the statement. Its shares rose as much as 5.7pc in Copenhagen trading yesterday.

In July, the Irish arm of RSA reported profit of £28m (€31m) here for the first half of this year - up 7.7pc on 2019 despite premiums falling 11pc to £143m.

Bloomberg