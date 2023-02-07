| 7.5°C Dublin

Rothschild family to restore full family ownership of bank

The firm is a significant adviser to companies and governments

Evelyn de Rothschild, former head of the British arm, died in November aged 91. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg Expand

Members of the Rothschild business dynasty are planning to take the family-dominated investment bank private in a deal that values it at about €3.7bn.

A family holding company, Concordia, is planning to tender an offer for the shares they do not already own in Rothschild & Co at €48 each, a premium of 19pc over the closing price on Friday, according to a statement yesterday.

