Rothschild family to restore full family ownership of bank

Members of the Rothschild business dynasty are planning to take the family-dominated investment bank private in a deal that values it at about €3.7bn.

A family holding company, Concordia, is planning to tender an offer for the shares they do not already own in Rothschild & Co at €48 each, a premium of 19pc over the closing price on Friday, according to a statement yesterday.

The holding already owns 38.9pc of the firm's shares and 47.5pc of the voting rights.

The 200-year-old bank is one of the longest established in Europe, having famously funded Wellington’s army at the Battle of Waterloo.

It remains a significant adviser to companies and governments, including advising the Department of Finance here on the sales of taxpayer-owned stakes in Bank of Ireland and AIB acquired as a result of the bailout more than a decade ago.

However, in terms of scale, Rothschild, like other European investment banks, has been overtaken by US giants like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The move by the Rothschild family to take their bank private comes amid a generational change of control and three months after Evelyn de Rothschild, former head of the British arm, died at age 91.

In 2012, Evelyn de Rothschild and his French cousin David de Rothschild combined the bank’s branches in London and Paris into a single entity in order to build scale. The bank is now led by Alexandre de Rothschild, the son of David.

The decision to delist the shares follows an earlier move by Swiss-headquartered wealth manager Edmond de Rothschild, which is managed by a different branch of the family and was taken private in 2019.

The family’s investment arm said the bank does not need a stock-market listing because none of its elements requires capital from outside investors and argued that the investment horizon of the public markets is too short-term for the businesses.

"None of the businesses of the group needs access to capital from the public equity markets," Concordia said in the statement.

"Furthermore, each of the businesses is better assessed on the basis of their long-term performance rather than short-term earnings. This makes private ownership of the group more appropriate than a public listing."

Concordia is currently in advanced negotiations with investors and banks to finalise the financing of its proposed deal. It intends to file its offer by the end of the first half of 2023.

The Rothschild dynasty was founded by Mayer Amschel Rothschild, a hugely successful German-Jewish banker born in Frankfurt’s then Jewish ghetto in the mid 18th century.

In the early 1800s, he sent his five sons to establish bases of Rothschild in London, Paris, Naples and Vienna, as well as Frankfurt.

Various parts of the business have merged and split over the generations since, but the family-dominated banking business has remained a significant financial institution.