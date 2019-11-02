Royal Bank of Scotland's new CEO Alison Rose has made tackling the threat of climate change one of the bank's priorities of her tenure.

Rose to the challenges: New RBS chief vows action on climate threat

Ms Rose takes over from Ross McEwan just a week after RBS's third-quarter profit was wiped out by a £900m (€1.04bn) charge tied to the insurance mis-selling scandal that has plagued most British lenders.

