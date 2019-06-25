Room to grow: Staycity in European expansion
Serviced apartments giant Staycity, which caters for short- and long-stay travellers, is creating 200 jobs across Europe.
The roles are being developed as the Dublin-headquartered company gears up for a record number of property openings in the second half of this year.
Four properties will be added to the group's portfolio before the end of this year, with recruitment already underway for general manager, front-of-house, sales and housekeeping positions based in Paris, Venice, Edinburgh and Berlin.
Founded in Dublin in 2004 by brothers Tom and Ger Walsh, the company now offers over 7,000 serviced apartments across 10 European cities.
