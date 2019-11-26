Ronaldo's football agent firm scores with profits hike
Pre-tax profits at the Irish branch of the football super agency Gestifute, which represents Cristiano Ronaldo, last year increased almost three fold to €52.79m.
New accounts filed by Gestifute International show it enjoyed the large hike in pre-tax profits as revenues increased by 159pc from €22.69m to €58.9m last year.
Pre-tax profits increased by €34.1m from €18.69m in 2017 to €52.79m last year.
The Irish firm paid €17m during the year in dividends to shareholders and this followed the company paying out €18m in dividends in 2017.
Gestifute was founded by super agent Jorge Mendes, who represents Ronaldo, new Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and a host of other international players.
The principle activity of the Irish firm is providing consultancy and marketing services to professional sports people and sports organisations.
It has its registered office at College Green in Dublin 2 and the directors state the company plans to continue its present activities and current trading levels.
Gestifute International had accumulated profits of €43m at the end of last year while its cash pile more than doubled from €3.9m to €7.9m.
The accounts show that the Irish firm's tax bill for the year totalled €6.79m and the company recorded post-tax profits of €46.9m.
The company's controlling party is Start SGPS, a Portuguese-registered firm that is Mendes's holding company for his businesses in sport.
One of the directors of Gestifute is Andy Quinn and a note attached to the accounts show that, in 2018, €86,497 was charged by Andrew P Quinn and Associates, where Andy Quinn is a director.
The company employed six people and staff costs totalled €378,368.
