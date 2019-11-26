Ronaldo's football agent firm scores with profits hike

Pre-tax profits at the Irish branch of the football super agency Gestifute, which represents Cristiano Ronaldo, last year increased almost three fold to €52.79m.

New accounts filed by Gestifute International show it enjoyed the large hike in pre-tax profits as revenues increased by 159pc from €22.69m to €58.9m last year.

Pre-tax profits increased by €34.1m from €18.69m in 2017 to €52.79m last year.

The Irish firm paid €17m during the year in dividends to shareholders and this followed the company paying out €18m in dividends in 2017.

