Rolls to swap Boeing 787 engines amid safety fears

Rolls-Royce Holdings has said it is swapping out more than 30 Boeing 787 engines amid concern they could suffer a power surge that might lead to a shutdown mid-flight.

Concern is focused on 787-8 Dreamliners where both Trent 1000 turbines have accrued a high number of flights or operating hours, according to the EU Aviation Safety Agency, which issued an airworthiness directive on Friday ordering such engines to be "de-paired". A Rolls-Royce spokeswoman said five operators were impacted and around 4pc of the total fleet of 787 engines, with nine planes still requiring attention.

Trent 1000 design glitches have plagued Rolls since 2016, with cash costs for in-service work on the engines now expected to amount to £2.4bn (€2.8bn) through 2023, according to a November update. "The Trent 1000 programme has been like whack-a-mole for Rolls-Royce," said Nick Cunningham, an Agency Partners analyst.

